AFRL Inspire 2022: Maj. Nayak - Around the World in 80 Steps

Join Maj. Nayak as he discusses his experiences working in the harsh environment of the South Pole and how an early lesson taught him how to keep morale high.



What lesson you ask? Well, happiness is the little things - like walking through every time zone during your morning commute in just 80 steps.



