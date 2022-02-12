Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Inspire 2022: Maj. Nayak - Around the World in 80 Steps

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Join Maj. Nayak as he discusses his experiences working in the harsh environment of the South Pole and how an early lesson taught him how to keep morale high.

    What lesson you ask? Well, happiness is the little things - like walking through every time zone during your morning commute in just 80 steps.

    #AFResearchLab | #AFRLInspire | #AFRLInspire22

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872299
    VIRIN: 221202-F-EG995-535
    Filename: DOD_109436513
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: OH, US

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

