    AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Michael Goodson - Gut Check Internal Dialogue

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Much of your physical well-being all stems from one location - your gut.

    Join us in learning more about what Dr. Michael Goodson and his team are doing to keep our Airmen and Guardians in peak shape through the magic of microbes and better understanding our gut biomes.

    #AFResearchLab | #LabLife | #AFRLInspire

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872297
    VIRIN: 221209-F-EG995-614
    Filename: DOD_109436508
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: OH, US

    This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Michael Goodson - Gut Check Internal Dialogue, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

