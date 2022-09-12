Much of your physical well-being all stems from one location - your gut.
Join us in learning more about what Dr. Michael Goodson and his team are doing to keep our Airmen and Guardians in peak shape through the magic of microbes and better understanding our gut biomes.
#AFResearchLab | #LabLife | #AFRLInspire
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872297
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-EG995-614
|Filename:
|DOD_109436508
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Michael Goodson - Gut Check Internal Dialogue, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
