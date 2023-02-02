Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell introduces self to 3rd Sustainment Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describes his career, obstacles and goals for himself and his Soldiers in the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2023. Campbell and other leaders set the tone for units’ culture which makes cohesive teams that feel inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)