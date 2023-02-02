Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell introduces self to 3rd Sustainment Brigade

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describes his career, obstacles and goals for himself and his Soldiers in the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2023. Campbell and other leaders set the tone for units’ culture which makes cohesive teams that feel inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872296
    VIRIN: 230202-A-FW799-086
    Filename: DOD_109436507
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    ROTM
    Meet your army
    3rd DSB
    Army 2030

