Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell introduces self to 3rd Sustainment Brigade

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describes his career, obstacles and goals for himself and his Soldiers in the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2023. Campbell and other leaders set the tone for units’ culture which makes cohesive teams that feel inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872296
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-FW799-086
|Filename:
|DOD_109436507
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
