    23rd LRS IPE keeps Moody in high gear

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd LRS accounts for nearly 180,000 pieces of individual protective equipment worth a total of approximately $15.9 million. IPE issues weapons, CBRNE equipment, ballistic gear, first aid kits, and cold weather gear to personnel preparing for TDYs, deployments, and training.

    Behind the scenes, the LRS Airmen put in a lot of work to ensure the equipment issued to members is serviceable and effective so Team Moody is always ready to take the fight to the enemy!

