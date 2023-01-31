The 23rd LRS accounts for nearly 180,000 pieces of individual protective equipment worth a total of approximately $15.9 million. IPE issues weapons, CBRNE equipment, ballistic gear, first aid kits, and cold weather gear to personnel preparing for TDYs, deployments, and training.
Behind the scenes, the LRS Airmen put in a lot of work to ensure the equipment issued to members is serviceable and effective so Team Moody is always ready to take the fight to the enemy!
Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:48
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|872289
VIRIN:
|230131-F-RX291-0001
Filename:
|DOD_109436446
Length:
|00:01:58
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23rd LRS IPE keeps Moody in high gear, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
