23rd LRS IPE keeps Moody in high gear

The 23rd LRS accounts for nearly 180,000 pieces of individual protective equipment worth a total of approximately $15.9 million. IPE issues weapons, CBRNE equipment, ballistic gear, first aid kits, and cold weather gear to personnel preparing for TDYs, deployments, and training.



Behind the scenes, the LRS Airmen put in a lot of work to ensure the equipment issued to members is serviceable and effective so Team Moody is always ready to take the fight to the enemy!