Command Message - February 2023 - Col. Sean Riley

In this month's command message, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander, Col. Sean Riley, looks back at the history of the wing and forward to the efforts to preserve and develop our static displays for future Airmen of the wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872288
|VIRIN:
|230202-Z-WQ490-021
|Filename:
|DOD_109436439
|Length:
|00:07:53
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
