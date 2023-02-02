Command Message - February 2023 - Col. Sean Riley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month's command message, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander, Col. Sean Riley, looks back at the history of the wing and forward to the efforts to preserve and develop our static displays for future Airmen of the wing.