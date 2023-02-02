Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - February 2023 - Col. Sean Riley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's command message, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander, Col. Sean Riley, looks back at the history of the wing and forward to the efforts to preserve and develop our static displays for future Airmen of the wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872288
    VIRIN: 230202-Z-WQ490-021
    Filename: DOD_109436439
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - February 2023 - Col. Sean Riley, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command message
    aircraft
    history
    static display

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT