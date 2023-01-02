Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bragg's Polo Field Face-Lift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Have you seen the new and improved Polo Field on Fort Bragg? Run or walk the experience now!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872287
    VIRIN: 230201-D-IV289-332
    Filename: DOD_109436421
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg's Polo Field Face-Lift, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Track
    Field
    Special Operations
    Garrison
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT