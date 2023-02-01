Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leaders Take Part in Fitness Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dre Stout 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division take part in an eight-hour pilot program aimed at improving health and physical fitness as part of the Army's overall focus on Holistic Health and Fitness at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The class seeks to help Soldiers understand the connection between nutrition, sleep, physical health, mental health, and spiritual wellness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872285
    VIRIN: 230201-A-DS007-1003
    Filename: DOD_109436319
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Take Part in Fitness Program, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3 ID
    class
    Dogface Soldier
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT