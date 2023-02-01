Leaders Take Part in Fitness Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division take part in an eight-hour pilot program aimed at improving health and physical fitness as part of the Army's overall focus on Holistic Health and Fitness at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The class seeks to help Soldiers understand the connection between nutrition, sleep, physical health, mental health, and spiritual wellness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)