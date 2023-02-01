Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division take part in an eight-hour pilot program aimed at improving health and physical fitness as part of the Army's overall focus on Holistic Health and Fitness at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2023. The class seeks to help Soldiers understand the connection between nutrition, sleep, physical health, mental health, and spiritual wellness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872285
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-DS007-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109436319
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders Take Part in Fitness Program, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT