    AFWERX - VIA Science - Success Story

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force looked to this SBIR effort to solve an urgent problem. They realized civil engineers were spending far too many hours gathering and integrating information from many different databases to produce the reports that leadership required. Via Science's solution, JARVIS solves that problem by automating all of the excel and data science

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872280
    VIRIN: 230202-O-GC712-396
    PIN: 396
    Filename: DOD_109436244
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US

    JARVIS
    AFWERX
    VIA Science

