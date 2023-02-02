AFWERX - VIA Science - Success Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872280" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force looked to this SBIR effort to solve an urgent problem. They realized civil engineers were spending far too many hours gathering and integrating information from many different databases to produce the reports that leadership required. Via Science's solution, JARVIS solves that problem by automating all of the excel and data science