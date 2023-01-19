Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, train with pugil sticks aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.
Pugil sticks are used as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to teach bayonet techniques, allowing recruits to experience and train in simulated close-quarters combat scenarios.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Sabrowski, Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)
This work, Lima Company Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Vincent Needham, LCpl Samuel Qin and LCpl Isaiah Sabrowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
