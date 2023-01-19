Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Pugil Sticks

    PARRIS ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin and Lance Cpl. Isaiah Sabrowski

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, train with pugil sticks aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.

    Pugil sticks are used as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to teach bayonet techniques, allowing recruits to experience and train in simulated close-quarters combat scenarios.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Sabrowski, Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872274
    VIRIN: 230202-M-MO236-1001
    Filename: DOD_109436097
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, US 

    TAGS

    fighting
    MAI
    MCMAP
    training
    sparring
    MCRDPI

