TALN 3.0: Redefining Readiness

Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing participate in the Tactics and Leadership Nexus (TALN) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 2, 2023. TALN was recently redefined to include more hands-on training, as well as fulfill more pre-deployment requirements for Team Dover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)