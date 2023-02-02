Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing participate in the Tactics and Leadership Nexus (TALN) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 2, 2023. TALN was recently redefined to include more hands-on training, as well as fulfill more pre-deployment requirements for Team Dover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 08:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872268
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435970
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TALN 3.0: Redefining Readiness, by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
