    TALN 3.0: Redefining Readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing participate in the Tactics and Leadership Nexus (TALN) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 2, 2023. TALN was recently redefined to include more hands-on training, as well as fulfill more pre-deployment requirements for Team Dover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    This work, TALN 3.0: Redefining Readiness, by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3.0
    Readiness
    TALN
