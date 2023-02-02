Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division B-Roll

C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment conducted large scale air assault training with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys. A total of 130 Soldiers were transported in UH-60M Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and link up procedures, ensuring that we fully integrate with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872264
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-TR140-204
|Filename:
|DOD_109435897
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
