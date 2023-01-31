Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.31.2023

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force,
    Africa (SETAF-AF) engage a pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during the marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872255
    VIRIN: 230131-A-JM436-0002
    Filename: DOD_109435781
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

