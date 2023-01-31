U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force,
Africa (SETAF-AF) engage a pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during the marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872255
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-JM436-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109435781
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
