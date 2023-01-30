Airman 1st Class Jaidah Wheeler, 39th Force Support Squadron, outbound assignments technician gives a base update about the upcoming below the zone brief at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 26, 2023. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 05:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872253
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-TO512-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109435730
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK AUDIOGRAM: BELOW THE ZONE, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT