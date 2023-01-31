Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 pistol training

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.31.2023

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the U.S Army Public Health Activity - Italy
    engages a pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during the marksmanship training
    at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by
    Paolo Bovo)
    NATO

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872252
    VIRIN: 230131-A-JM436-0001
    Filename: DOD_109435724
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 pistol training, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

