U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the U.S Army Public Health Activity - Italy
engages a pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during the marksmanship training
at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by
Paolo Bovo)
NATO
|01.31.2023
|02.02.2023 04:54
|B-Roll
|872252
|230131-A-JM436-0001
|DOD_109435724
|00:02:01
|PORDENONE, IT
|0
|0
This work, M17 pistol training, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
