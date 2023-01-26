207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), answer interview questions about their Soldiers training at the obstacle course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. Soldiers conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build espirit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)