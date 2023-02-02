Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 2, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducted a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited the Republic of Korea to meet with allies, and C-130J Hercules aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron and approximately 300 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers participated in exercise Airborne 23.

