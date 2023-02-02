On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducted a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited the Republic of Korea to meet with allies, and C-130J Hercules aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron and approximately 300 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers participated in exercise Airborne 23.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 00:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872234
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435474
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific News: February 2, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT