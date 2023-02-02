Pacific News: February 2, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducted a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited the Republic of Korea to meet with allies, and C-130J Hercules aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron and approximately 300 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers participated in exercise Airborne 23.