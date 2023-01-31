Pacific News: January 31, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242 load ordinance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Soldiers from the 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade based at Camp Casey, South Korea, conducted a qualification range on the M2 .50 caliber crew-served weapon system.