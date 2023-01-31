Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 31, 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242 load ordinance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Soldiers from the 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade based at Camp Casey, South Korea, conducted a qualification range on the M2 .50 caliber crew-served weapon system.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 23:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872233
    VIRIN: 230131-F-WN543-928
    Filename: DOD_109435470
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: January 31, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Allies
    partnerships
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

