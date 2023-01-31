On this Pacific News: U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242 load ordinance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Soldiers from the 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade based at Camp Casey, South Korea, conducted a qualification range on the M2 .50 caliber crew-served weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 23:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872233
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-WN543-928
|Filename:
|DOD_109435470
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific News: January 31, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT