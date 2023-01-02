Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Hosts an Official Transition Event

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden hosts an official transition event to thank Chief of Staff Ron Klain for his tireless work and officially welcome Jeff Zients back to the White House in this role.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 19:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872212
    Filename: DOD_109435289
    Length: 00:40:23
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    The White House
    Ron Klain
    Jeff Zients

