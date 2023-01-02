President Biden hosts an official transition event to thank Chief of Staff Ron Klain for his tireless work and officially welcome Jeff Zients back to the White House in this role.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 19:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872212
|Filename:
|DOD_109435289
|Length:
|00:40:23
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
