Maj. John Donaho, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. John Donaho discusses the benefits and appeal of living in El Paso, Texas, and the important role the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command plays in the future of the Army.



"El Paso is close to skiing, hiking, and a lot of outdoor activities we enjoy," Donaho said.