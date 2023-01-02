Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. John Donaho, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Maj. John Donaho discusses the benefits and appeal of living in El Paso, Texas, and the important role the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command plays in the future of the Army.

    "El Paso is close to skiing, hiking, and a lot of outdoor activities we enjoy," Donaho said.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872201
    VIRIN: 230201-A-VI575-957
    Filename: DOD_109435213
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. John Donaho, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    officer
    career
    Joint Modernization Command

