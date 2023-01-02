Maj. John Donaho discusses the benefits and appeal of living in El Paso, Texas, and the important role the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command plays in the future of the Army.
"El Paso is close to skiing, hiking, and a lot of outdoor activities we enjoy," Donaho said.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 17:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872201
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-VI575-957
|Filename:
|DOD_109435213
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. John Donaho, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
