Maj. Aaron Zakarison, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

Maj. Aaron Zakarison talks about the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command and Project Convergence as a beneficial broadening assignment.
"Working with Joint Partners, we cross-pollinate ideas all the time, and we’re able to learn from each other and work through problems none of us have ever encountered," Zakarison said. "We always find a good solution and learn from that experience."
