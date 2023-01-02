Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Aaron Zakarison, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Maj. Aaron Zakarison talks about the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command and Project Convergence as a beneficial broadening assignment.

    "Working with Joint Partners, we cross-pollinate ideas all the time, and we’re able to learn from each other and work through problems none of us have ever encountered," Zakarison said. "We always find a good solution and learn from that experience."

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

