    Cpt. Liam Carroll, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Cpt. Liam Carroll talks about Project Convergence and being assigned to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command as a U.S. Army Captain.

    "JMC punches above its weight class. We deal with Theater Armies and Major Commands, the Joint Force, and our partners in Great Britain and Australia," Carroll said.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872199
    VIRIN: 230201-A-VI575-356
    Filename: DOD_109435204
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    This work, Cpt. Liam Carroll, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    officer
    career
    Joint Modernization Command

