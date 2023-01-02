Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Concepts

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Concepts and terms from Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21
    A proactive, and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executied within threat tinelines to increase survivability, while generating combat power. Agile Combat Employement ACE
    https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Operational-Level-Doctrine/AFDN-1-21-Agile-Combat-Employment/

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872198
    VIRIN: 230201-D-AI772-072
    Filename: DOD_109435202
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: AL, US

    #USAFDoctrine
    #ACE
    #AgileCombatEmployment

