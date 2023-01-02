ACE Concepts

Concepts and terms from Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21
A proactive, and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executied within threat tinelines to increase survivability, while generating combat power. Agile Combat Employement ACE
https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Operational-Level-Doctrine/AFDN-1-21-Agile-Combat-Employment/
