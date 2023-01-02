Maj. Derek Torrez, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

Maj. Derek Torrez of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, talks about the trust and autonomy he has at JMC, as well as the networking opportunities available.
“If you care what the future force looks like, and how the future force will fight and interoperate with Joint and Multinational partners, this is the place for you to be,” Torrez said.
|02.01.2023
|02.01.2023 16:44
|Interviews
|872196
|230201-A-VI575-631
|DOD_109435176
|00:01:44
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
