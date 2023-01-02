Maj. Derek Torrez, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Derek Torrez of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, talks about the trust and autonomy he has at JMC, as well as the networking opportunities available.



“If you care what the future force looks like, and how the future force will fight and interoperate with Joint and Multinational partners, this is the place for you to be,” Torrez said.