    Year in Review: Celebrating 82 years of the Blue Diamond

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    1st Marine Division

    Over the past year, U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division have participated in numerous exercises across the globe. On Feb. 1, 2023, Marines and sailors will commemorate the Blue Diamond's 82nd year since being established and express their preparedness conduct operations in the future - whether it's on land, in the air, or on the sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 19:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872194
    VIRIN: 230119-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109435160
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USMC
    blue diamond
    1st Marine Division
    1st MARDIV

