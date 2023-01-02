Over the past year, U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division have participated in numerous exercises across the globe. On Feb. 1, 2023, Marines and sailors will commemorate the Blue Diamond's 82nd year since being established and express their preparedness conduct operations in the future - whether it's on land, in the air, or on the sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 19:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872194
|VIRIN:
|230119-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435160
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Year in Review: Celebrating 82 years of the Blue Diamond, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS
