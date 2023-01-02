Year in Review: Celebrating 82 years of the Blue Diamond

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the past year, U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division have participated in numerous exercises across the globe. On Feb. 1, 2023, Marines and sailors will commemorate the Blue Diamond's 82nd year since being established and express their preparedness conduct operations in the future - whether it's on land, in the air, or on the sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)