    Maj. Josiah McCoy, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Maj. Josiah McCoy of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command talks about some of the rewarding work he's done at JMC.

    "It's about learning how the Army is going to fight in the future. It's prepared me for the challenges the Army will face in the future.," McCoy said.

    This work, Maj. Josiah McCoy, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

