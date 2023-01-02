Maj. Josiah McCoy, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872193" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Josiah McCoy of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command talks about some of the rewarding work he's done at JMC.



"It's about learning how the Army is going to fight in the future. It's prepared me for the challenges the Army will face in the future.," McCoy said.