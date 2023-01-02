The 317th Airlift Wing sent three C-130J Super Hercules in support of Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 22-28.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872192
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-NJ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435140
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 317th AW brings tactical airlift power during BMTW, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT