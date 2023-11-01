Students launch Rockets with SSC Guardians & Engineers (NL3V)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Capt. Richard Reiter III builds rockets with elementary school students during a Space Systems Command STEM outreach event at El Rincon Elementary School in Culver City, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023. Reiter is a volunteer with the SSC Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outreach team. SSC STEM'S mission is to inspire students on the possibilities and importance of an education/career in STEM. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens)



No lower-third version (NL3V)

TRT - 1:48 MIN

Featuring:

Capt. Richard Reiter III

Chief, Atlas V Program Management & Launch Execution BizOps