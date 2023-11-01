Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students launch Rockets with SSC Guardians & Engineers (NL3V)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Richard Reiter III builds rockets with elementary school students during a Space Systems Command STEM outreach event at El Rincon Elementary School in Culver City, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023. Reiter is a volunteer with the SSC Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outreach team. SSC STEM'S mission is to inspire students on the possibilities and importance of an education/career in STEM. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens)

    No lower-third version (NL3V)
    TRT - 1:48 MIN
    Featuring:
    Capt. Richard Reiter III
    Chief, Atlas V Program Management & Launch Execution BizOps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872189
    VIRIN: 230111-X-GT718-1003
    Filename: DOD_109435136
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: CULVER CITY, CA, US 
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: GILBERTS, IL, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students launch Rockets with SSC Guardians & Engineers (NL3V), by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Los Angeles Air Force Base
    space starts here
    United States Space Force
    STEM-TO-SPACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT