U.S. Space Force Capt. Richard Reiter III builds rockets with elementary school students during a Space Systems Command STEM outreach event at El Rincon Elementary School in Culver City, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023. Reiter is a volunteer with the SSC Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outreach team. SSC STEM'S mission is to inspire students on the possibilities and importance of an education/career in STEM. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens)
Capt. Richard Reiter III
Chief, Atlas V Program Management & Launch Execution BizOps
|01.11.2023
|02.01.2023 18:45
|Video Productions
|872189
|230111-X-GT718-1003
|DOD_109435136
|00:01:48
|CULVER CITY, CA, US
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|GILBERTS, IL, US
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Students launch Rockets with SSC Guardians & Engineers (NL3V), by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
