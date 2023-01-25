Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What We Bring To The Fight: 628 FSS

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Senior Airman Jawon Burns, 628 Force Support Squadron, poses for a photo as part of Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo’s training Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872184
    VIRIN: 230125-F-PM546-9001
    Filename: DOD_109435086
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What We Bring To The Fight: 628 FSS, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Services
    1CTCS
    DFAC
    628 FSS
    Barcelo

