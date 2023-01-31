video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, works around the clock to provide the U.S. Army relevant, decisive forecasts to maximize their lethal effect. Det. 2 provides boots on the ground weather support for all of the 25th Infantry Division’s exercises and deployments across the Indo-Pacific theater.