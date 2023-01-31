Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, works around the clock to provide the U.S. Army relevant, decisive forecasts to maximize their lethal effect. Det. 2 provides boots on the ground weather support for all of the 25th Infantry Division’s exercises and deployments across the Indo-Pacific theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872177
    VIRIN: 310123-F-KU549-1001
    Filename: DOD_109434964
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    25th Infantry Division
    1st Combat Weather Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT