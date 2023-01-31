The 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, works around the clock to provide the U.S. Army relevant, decisive forecasts to maximize their lethal effect. Det. 2 provides boots on the ground weather support for all of the 25th Infantry Division’s exercises and deployments across the Indo-Pacific theater.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872177
|VIRIN:
|310123-F-KU549-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109434964
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 2, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
