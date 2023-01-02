Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your February Fort Report (Fort Bliss, Texas)

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It's time for your Fort Report, video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    - Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in January.

    - The Fort Bliss commanding general and Team Bliss re-opened the Multi-purpose Room at the FMWR Aquatics Training Center on East Bliss.

    - Learn more about how the Defense Health Agency supports troops and families worldwide and how you can join the team.

    - The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and FMWR challenged troops contending for the Norwegian Foot March badge last month.

    **Special thanks to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and SHA for their contributions to this month's Fort Report**

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872176
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230201
    Filename: DOD_109434963
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

