It's time for your February Fort Report (Fort Bliss, Texas)

It's time for your Fort Report, video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



- Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in January.



- The Fort Bliss commanding general and Team Bliss re-opened the Multi-purpose Room at the FMWR Aquatics Training Center on East Bliss.



- Learn more about how the Defense Health Agency supports troops and families worldwide and how you can join the team.



- The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and FMWR challenged troops contending for the Norwegian Foot March badge last month.



**Special thanks to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and SHA for their contributions to this month's Fort Report**