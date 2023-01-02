It's time for your February Fort Report (Fort Bliss, Texas)

It's time for your Fort Report, video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
- Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in January.
- The Fort Bliss commanding general and Team Bliss re-opened the Multi-purpose Room at the FMWR Aquatics Training Center on East Bliss.
- Learn more about how the Defense Health Agency supports troops and families worldwide and how you can join the team.
- The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and FMWR challenged troops contending for the Norwegian Foot March badge last month.
**Special thanks to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and SHA for their contributions to this month's Fort Report**
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872176
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|230201
|Filename:
|DOD_109434963
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
