In this third Installment of Air Force Enlisted Heritage Institute Presents, Master Sergeant Tim Watson tells the harrowing story of Medal of Honor winner Master Sergeant Henry "Red" Erwin.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 14:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872171
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-BL084-543
|Filename:
|DOD_109434829
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|MONTGMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Enlisted Heritage Institute Presents Master Sergeant Henry "Red" Erwin #3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
