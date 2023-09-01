Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Enlisted Heritage Institute Presents Master Sergeant Henry "Red" Erwin #3

    MONTGMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this third Installment of Air Force Enlisted Heritage Institute Presents, Master Sergeant Tim Watson tells the harrowing story of Medal of Honor winner Master Sergeant Henry "Red" Erwin.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872171
    VIRIN: 230109-F-BL084-543
    Filename: DOD_109434829
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: MONTGMERY, AL, US

    TAGS

    Henry "Red" Erwin
    Enlisted Heritage Hall
    Enlisted Heritage Research Institute
    enlisted heritage

