President Biden Convenes a Meeting of his Competition Council

President Joe Biden convenes a meeting of his Competition Council to receive an update on progress his Administration has made to increase competition in the American economy and lower prices for the American people.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 13:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:09:29
|Location:
|US
