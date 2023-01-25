video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier to a new location during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 25, 2023. Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA), oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Antarctic Program (USAP) through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy video time-lapse by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)