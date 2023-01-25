Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier

    MCMURDO, ANTARCTICA

    01.25.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier to a new location during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 25, 2023. Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA), oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Antarctic Program (USAP) through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy video time-lapse by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MCMURDO, AQ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier, by SCPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10)
    Joint Task Force–Support Forces Antarctica (JTF–SFA)
    National Science Foundation (NSF)

