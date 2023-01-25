USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier to a new location during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 25, 2023. Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA), oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Antarctic Program (USAP) through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy video time-lapse by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872166
|Filename:
|DOD_109434531
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MCMURDO, AQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) moves an ice pier, by SCPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
