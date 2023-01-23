Naples Florida Beach B-roll

The Naples Florida Beach was impacted by Hurricane Ian, USACE is looking at what measures can be taken along the shoreline to reduce risk to the infrastructure along the coast as part of the Collier County Storm Risk Mitigation Feasibility Study.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872163
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-OI229-819
|Filename:
|DOD_109434473
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|NAPLES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
