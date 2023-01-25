Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naples Florida Beach Sunset B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The Naples Florida Beach was impacted by Hurricane Ian, USACE is looking at what measures can be taken along the shoreline to reduce risk to the infrastructure along the coast as part of the Collier County Storm Risk Mitigation Feasibility Study.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872161
    VIRIN: 230125-A-OI229-712
    Filename: DOD_109434453
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NAPLES, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples Florida Beach Sunset B-roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beach
    USACE
    Storm Risk Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT