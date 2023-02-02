Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company work with members of the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the preparation and loading of Container Delivery System (CDS) bundles onto three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 22 thru Feb. 2, 2023. Operations like Chasing Sol allow U.S. forces in Europe to live, train, and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    ChasingSol

