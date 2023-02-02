U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company work with members of the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the preparation and loading of Container Delivery System (CDS) bundles onto three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 22 thru Feb. 2, 2023. Operations like Chasing Sol allow U.S. forces in Europe to live, train, and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872156
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-MP101-247
|Filename:
|DOD_109434413
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Chasing Sol, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT