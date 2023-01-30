The 101st Air Assault Multi-national training in Romania

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kaleb Coops, an Air Assault Instructor, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, gives insight into Phase III training of the Air Assault course at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 30, 2023.
Phase III teaches students how to properly tie a swiss seat for hasty rappels, as well as encourages confidence building with rappels from a 65-foot tower followed by rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
