The 101st Air Assault Multi-national training in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kaleb Coops, an Air Assault Instructor, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, gives insight into Phase III training of the Air Assault course at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 30, 2023.

Phase III teaches students how to properly tie a swiss seat for hasty rappels, as well as encourages confidence building with rappels from a 65-foot tower followed by rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)