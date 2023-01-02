Operation Chasing Sol B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company work with members of the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the preparation and loading of Container Delivery System (CDS) bundles onto three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 22 thru Feb 1, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 16th Sustainment Brigade are in Zaragoza to participate in exercise Chasing Sol with the Spanish air force. Operations like Chasing Sol allow U.S. forces in Europe to live, train, and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis.