4th ESC Command Climate Survey

Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, Commanding General of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins, the 4th ESC senior enlisted advisor, deliver a video message to 4th ESC Soldiers and Civilians, encouraging them to complete the command climate survey from 1 Feb. to March 15th, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Maj. William Wratee)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872149
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-NV630-568
|Filename:
|DOD_109434317
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
