Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th ESC Command Climate Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, Commanding General of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins, the 4th ESC senior enlisted advisor, deliver a video message to 4th ESC Soldiers and Civilians, encouraging them to complete the command climate survey from 1 Feb. to March 15th, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Maj. William Wratee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872149
    VIRIN: 230201-A-NV630-568
    Filename: DOD_109434317
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC Command Climate Survey, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT