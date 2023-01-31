Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC January Recap

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during January. The recap for the first month of 2023 highlights National Mentoring Month, ASC's 21st Century workplace initiative, how to register for BEYA, and the ROC drill.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:21
    This work, ASC January Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Newscast
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command

