1-502s Gambler Company Completes their 101st LOGPAC sense arrival

Gambler company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) completed their 101st Logistics Package (LOGPAC) sense arriving to the European Theater in July 101st, at a forward operating base in Romania, on Jan. 31, 2023. Gambler company has completed LOGPACs in more than three different countries since June and continue to get necessary supplies to the 101st Soldiers whos current mission is to stand alongside their NATO Allies and bolster the European eastern flank.