    1-502s Gambler Company Completes their 101st LOGPAC sense arrival

    ROMANIA

    01.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Gambler company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) completed their 101st Logistics Package (LOGPAC) sense arriving to the European Theater in July 101st, at a forward operating base in Romania, on Jan. 31, 2023. Gambler company has completed LOGPACs in more than three different countries since June and continue to get necessary supplies to the 101st Soldiers whos current mission is to stand alongside their NATO Allies and bolster the European eastern flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872134
    VIRIN: 230201-A-TV877-2001
    Filename: DOD_109434037
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    Romania
    101st Airborne Division
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

