U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade conduct M4 and M17 qualification during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872132
|VIRIN:
|230124-A-HE359-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_109434031
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 207th MIB Lightning Focus, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
