Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MIB Lightning Focus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.18.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade conduct M4 and M17 qualification during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872132
    VIRIN: 230124-A-HE359-3000
    Filename: DOD_109434031
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MIB Lightning Focus, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Intelligence
    USArmy
    regional stability
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT