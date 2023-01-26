Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Blitz 2023

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Falcon Blitz, a deployment readiness exercise on January 23, 2023 at Fort Bragg, NC. The exercise is a test of the Immediate Response Force to be able to deploy within 18 hours anywhere in the world to conduct an Airborne forcible entry assault to secure key objectives for follow-on forces.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:02
    VIRIN: 230126-A-HL439-791
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    US Army
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    paratrooper
    Lets Go

