Falcon Blitz 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Falcon Blitz, a deployment readiness exercise on January 23, 2023 at Fort Bragg, NC. The exercise is a test of the Immediate Response Force to be able to deploy within 18 hours anywhere in the world to conduct an Airborne forcible entry assault to secure key objectives for follow-on forces.