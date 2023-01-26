Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Falcon Blitz, a deployment readiness exercise on January 23, 2023 at Fort Bragg, NC. The exercise is a test of the Immediate Response Force to be able to deploy within 18 hours anywhere in the world to conduct an Airborne forcible entry assault to secure key objectives for follow-on forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872131
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-HL439-791
|Filename:
|DOD_109434029
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Falcon Blitz 2023, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
