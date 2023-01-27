Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 23-1: Special Forces Snowmobile Certification B-Roll

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll package of 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers undergo snowmonile certification, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 27, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872129
    VIRIN: 230127-F-SB302-737
    Filename: DOD_109434018
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Army
    20th Special Forces Group
    Arctic Training
    Northern Strike 23

