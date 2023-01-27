B-Roll package of 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers undergo snowmonile certification, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 27, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872129
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-SB302-737
|Filename:
|DOD_109434018
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Northern Strike 23-1: Special Forces Snowmobile Certification B-Roll, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
