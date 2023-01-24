U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade conquer the obstacle course during the Brigade's
yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade
can work better as a team. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872125
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109434000
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 207th MIB trains on Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT