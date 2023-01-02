SETAF-AF Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) directs and supports all U.S. Army activities with partner land forces in Africa, including conducting and supporting exercises and training events, security force assistance and senior leader engagements. SETAF-AF also serves as the joint task force headquarters in support of U.S. Africa Command contingency operations. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)