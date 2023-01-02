Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Command Video

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.01.2023

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) directs and supports all U.S. Army activities with partner land forces in Africa, including conducting and supporting exercises and training events, security force assistance and senior leader engagements. SETAF-AF also serves as the joint task force headquarters in support of U.S. Africa Command contingency operations. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872122
    VIRIN: 230201-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433997
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFmedia

