    207th MIB trains on Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade fire M4 carbine rifles during the Brigade's
    yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
    Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade
    can work better as a team. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872121
    VIRIN: 230124-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_109433981
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 207th MIB trains on Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

