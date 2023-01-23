The 101st Air Assault Multi-national training in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Williams, an Air Assault Instructor, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, gives insight to the Phase I training of the Air Assault course at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 23, 2023.

Phase I introduces students to aircraft orientation, aircraft safety, air medical evacuation, combat assault, and attack aviation call for fire. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)