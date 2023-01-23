Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 101st Air Assault Multi-national training in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Williams, an Air Assault Instructor, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, gives insight to the Phase I training of the Air Assault course at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 23, 2023.
    Phase I introduces students to aircraft orientation, aircraft safety, air medical evacuation, combat assault, and attack aviation call for fire. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872119
    VIRIN: 230123-A-WG490-3001
    Filename: DOD_109433974
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps
    101st Airborne Division ( Air Assault)

