U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Williams, an Air Assault Instructor, from The Sabalauski Air Assault School, gives insight to the Phase I training of the Air Assault course at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 23, 2023.
Phase I introduces students to aircraft orientation, aircraft safety, air medical evacuation, combat assault, and attack aviation call for fire. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872119
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-WG490-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109433974
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 101st Air Assault Multi-national training in Romania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT