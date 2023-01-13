Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Member Patriot Award - Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea serves as a public school teacher in his civilian profession and while deployed with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, he serves as a radar and missile maintenance supervisor. Master Sgt. Relyea took the opportunity to congratulate Principal Allison Mullens of Cold Harbor Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Virginia as a recipient of the Employer Support for Guard & Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award. The Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, not to an entire staff or organization as a whole. Reserve or National Guard, or the spouse of a Reserve or Guard member may nominate as many supervisors as you would like, and each will receive a Patriot Award certificate and accompanying lapel pin. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 872118
    VIRIN: 230113-A-KP878-216
    Filename: DOD_109433967
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: MECHANICSVILLE, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Service Member Patriot Award - Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESGR
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Patriot Award
    Special Events

