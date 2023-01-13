Service Member Patriot Award - Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea

U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea serves as a public school teacher in his civilian profession and while deployed with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, he serves as a radar and missile maintenance supervisor. Master Sgt. Relyea took the opportunity to congratulate Principal Allison Mullens of Cold Harbor Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Virginia as a recipient of the Employer Support for Guard & Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award. The Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, not to an entire staff or organization as a whole. Reserve or National Guard, or the spouse of a Reserve or Guard member may nominate as many supervisors as you would like, and each will receive a Patriot Award certificate and accompanying lapel pin. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
