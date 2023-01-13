Service Member Patriot Award - Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Antonio Relyea serves as a public school teacher in his civilian profession and while deployed with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, he serves as a radar and missile maintenance supervisor. Master Sgt. Relyea took the opportunity to congratulate Principal Allison Mullens of Cold Harbor Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Virginia as a recipient of the Employer Support for Guard & Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award. The Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, not to an entire staff or organization as a whole. Reserve or National Guard, or the spouse of a Reserve or Guard member may nominate as many supervisors as you would like, and each will receive a Patriot Award certificate and accompanying lapel pin. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)