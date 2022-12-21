Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTACs call in airstrikes during training exercise at Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Green Beret Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) call in simulated airstrikes during currency training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 21, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 03:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872116
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-VD828-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109433873
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: IT

    This work, JTACs call in airstrikes during training exercise at Aviano Air Base, by SSG Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

